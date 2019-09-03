Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

ZBRA stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 144,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,062. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock worth $13,578,876 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

