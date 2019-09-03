Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $157.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $157,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 55,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478,729. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

