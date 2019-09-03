Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 50,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. 3,345,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,653. The company has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

