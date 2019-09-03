VisionX Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. VisionX has a total market cap of $709,346.00 and approximately $73,891.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VisionX has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01262910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018896 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

