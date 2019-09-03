Vitae Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Vitae has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and $117,766.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00023844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003211 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004010 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 18,040,160 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

