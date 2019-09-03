Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,467 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.