Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,612 Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carbonite from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,516 shares of company stock worth $375,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. Carbonite Inc has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

