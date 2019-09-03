Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $236,000 in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

