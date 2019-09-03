Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 715,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $725.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.09. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

