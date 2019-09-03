Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $122,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $123,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 277,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

