Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 384.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 136.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 3,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

