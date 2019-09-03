Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. 37,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

