Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,294 Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 206.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 153,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 524,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 7,978.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,843 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 696.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SDRL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,542. Seadrill Ltd has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SDRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

