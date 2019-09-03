Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after acquiring an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.82. 1,896,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,367. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

