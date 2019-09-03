Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after buying an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

