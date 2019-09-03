Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $101,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after buying an additional 374,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,681,000 after buying an additional 257,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,963. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

