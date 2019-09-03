Waves Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Waves has a market capitalization of $115.00 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00011048 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinbe, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Huobi, Liqui, Kuna, COSS, Tidex, Coinrail, BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

