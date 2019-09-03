Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,205 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ stock remained flat at $$117.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $117.44.

