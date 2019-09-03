Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 46,313 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,313 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 530.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 457,794 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,218. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

