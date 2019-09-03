Wendys (WEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN):

8/31/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wendy’s have slightly underperformed the industry in a year, it is expected to remain on growth trajectory, after posting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of 2019. Its earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 28.6% year over year, primarily favored by lower tax rate. Increase in adjusted EBITDA also boosted the reported quarter’s earnings. Revenues in the quarter grew on increased sales at company-operated restaurants. Menu innovation, increased investments in technology and reimaging of restaurants are expected to boost its traffic and drive sales in the months ahead. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. However, higher labor and commodity costs along with capital spending may dent margins.”

8/21/2019 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

8/20/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/13/2019 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Wendys was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2019 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 2,779,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,775. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,649.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

