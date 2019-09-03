Wentworth Resources PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.45 (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WEN stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 102,343 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.86. Wentworth Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

In other Wentworth Resources news, insider Katherine Roe acquired 91,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £20,166.52 ($26,351.13).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

