Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,179 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.74% of Werner Enterprises worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

