WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

