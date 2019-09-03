West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 1.1% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.22, 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

