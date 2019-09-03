Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Western Digital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 107,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,372. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

