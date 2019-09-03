Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.54

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $24.23. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 151 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEYS shares. TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

