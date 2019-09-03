William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 353,630 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,630 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Qiagen worth $86,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2,731.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 2,458,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 51.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after buying an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2,044.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 494,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 471,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth approximately $16,468,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 14,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

