Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

WIN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of WIN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.60. The stock has a market cap of $275.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

