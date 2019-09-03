Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.56

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 22913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $716.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after buying an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 665,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 615,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.