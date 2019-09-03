Wolfe Research Reiterates “$17.00” Price Target for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned a $17.00 price target by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 62,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $72,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

