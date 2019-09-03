WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.59

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $20.95. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 985 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

