Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned a $210.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $174.52. 1,885,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.34. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

