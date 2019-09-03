Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given a $219.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given a $219.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Workday stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. 157,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.34. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 17.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $3,327,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

