World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

WRLD stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.42.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,919,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $262,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,911. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,035. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

