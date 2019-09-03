Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $10,533.11 or 0.99235331 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $194,599.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00149098 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003449 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002858 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000485 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

