Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NYSE:WYND traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,706. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $406,681,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,747,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,991,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

