X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,234.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $7,234.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00304172 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 43,115,151,138 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.