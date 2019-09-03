Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) received a $26.00 price objective from Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,536,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,728. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Yext has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $460,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,233 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $12,494,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 15.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

