Z Energy (ASX:ZEL) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Z Energy Ltd (ASX:ZEL) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.11 ($4.33) and last traded at A$6.10 ($4.33), approximately 3,050 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.99 ($4.25).

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.96.

About Z Energy (ASX:ZEL)

Z Energy Limited sells transport fuel in New Zealand. It supplies fuel to retail customers, as well as commercial customers, such as airlines, trucking companies, mines, shipping companies, and vehicle fleet operators, as well as supplies bitumen to roading contractors. The company also offers Z card and Star card services for businesses to buy fuels.

