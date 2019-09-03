Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will report sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $13.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year sales of $59.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Commerce.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $152,117.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 539.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 106.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.4% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

BOCH traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.