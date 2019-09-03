Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $524,440 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

MGTA traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,847. The stock has a market cap of $404.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.15. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

