Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.02.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $130,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 34,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,506. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.