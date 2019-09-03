Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.02.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $130,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 34,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,506. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

