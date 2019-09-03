Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. RingCentral also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $4,398,294.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $591,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,090,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,512 shares of company stock valued at $57,004,447 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after buying an additional 507,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,704,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,941,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.59. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,735. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,524.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

