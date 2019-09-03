Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,325. The company has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a PE ratio of 276.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CEVA by 324.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

