Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.06). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc purchased 95,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $844,035.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.