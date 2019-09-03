Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post sales of $59.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $59.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $234.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $239.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $252.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HFWA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 27,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $965.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

