Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 1,981,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,885. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

