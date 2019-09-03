Zacks: Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $5.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $37.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

