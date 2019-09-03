Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

NYSE PLNT traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 1,955,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,698. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

