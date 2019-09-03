Zacks: ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. ASV’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ASV alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASV shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

ASV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851. ASV has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 5.76.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 million. Analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ASV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in ASV by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.